UW tax service

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
(vee-ta) vita team at the united way of greater lafayette is ready to help you.

This is the 10th year that united way has offered volunteer income tax assistance.

Anyone who makes less than 66-thousand dollars can get the free service.

Volunteers will take you step by step through the sometimes daunting task of filing your taxes.

Many of the volunteers are purdue students from the krannert school of management.

Megan swift is the vita program manager.

She says it's important to provide access to these kinds of tools.

"it reduces costly taxation fees for our clients in the community and it also helps them to use their refund and get the full amount back" swift says they helped about a thousand people last year and they hope to help even more this year.

Find more information about the vita program, visit our website wlfi.com.

