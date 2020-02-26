Tyler Toffoli roofs game-winning goal in OT 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:07s - Published Tyler Toffoli roofs game-winning goal in OT Tyler Toffoli takes a pass down low and sends a shot over a sprawling Carey Price to win the game for the Canucks in overtime 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this