Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
WMAR-2 News Weather at 11WMAR-2 News Weather at 11
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Drizzle.

Areas of fog.Visibility one quarter mile orless at times after midnight.Lows in the mid 40s.

Light avariable winds.WEDNESDAY...Cloud y.

Areasfog in the morning.

Areas ofdrizzle in the morning, then achance of showers with areasof drizzle in the afternoon.Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastwinds around 5 mph.

Chance orain 50 percent.

WEDNESDAYNIGHT...Showers with a chancof thunderstorms in theevening, then a chance ofshowers after midnight.

Lowin the upper 30s.

East winds 5to 10 mph, increasing tosouthwest 15 to 20 mph aftermidnight.

Chance of rain near100 percent.

THURSDAY...Mostlysunny and windy.

Highs in tlower 40s.

West winds 20 to 3mph with gusts up to 40 mph.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clearand breezy.

Lows in the mid20s.

FRIDAY...Mostly sunnyHighs in the lower 40s.

FRIDANIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lows inthe mid 20s.

SATURDAY...Mostlysunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.Lows in the mid 20s.SUNDAY...Sunny.

Highs in thelower 40s.

SUNDAYNIGHT...Mostly clear.

Lows inthe upper 20s.

MONDAY...Mostlysunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.TONIGHT WAS THE FINALDEMOCRATIC DEBATE BEFORE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News As you head into your weekend here's a look at five things to do around the region! If anything weather related ch… https://t.co/08WIjxFT6c 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WMAR 2 News Latest Headlines | February 25, 10pm [Video]WMAR 2 News Latest Headlines | February 25, 10pm

Watch WMAR 2 News Latest Headlines any time.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:53Published

Storms Roll In Wednesday Evening [Video]Storms Roll In Wednesday Evening

A line of showers and storms expected Wednesday evening as our next front moves in.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.