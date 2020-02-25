WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Drizzle.

Areas of fog.Visibility one quarter mile orless at times after midnight.Lows in the mid 40s.

Light avariable winds.WEDNESDAY...Cloud y.

Areasfog in the morning.

Areas ofdrizzle in the morning, then achance of showers with areasof drizzle in the afternoon.Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastwinds around 5 mph.

Chance orain 50 percent.

WEDNESDAYNIGHT...Showers with a chancof thunderstorms in theevening, then a chance ofshowers after midnight.

Lowin the upper 30s.

East winds 5to 10 mph, increasing tosouthwest 15 to 20 mph aftermidnight.

Chance of rain near100 percent.

THURSDAY...Mostlysunny and windy.

Highs in tlower 40s.

West winds 20 to 3mph with gusts up to 40 mph.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clearand breezy.

Lows in the mid20s.

FRIDAY...Mostly sunnyHighs in the lower 40s.

FRIDANIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lows inthe mid 20s.

SATURDAY...Mostlysunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.Lows in the mid 20s.SUNDAY...Sunny.

Highs in thelower 40s.

SUNDAYNIGHT...Mostly clear.

Lows inthe upper 20s.

MONDAY...Mostlysunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.