Six-year-old arrested in Orlando

A US police officer’s body camera showed a six-year-old girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her, as one fastened zip ties around her wrists at school.

The video Kaia Rolle’s family shared with media outlets shows the girl being arrested in September for kicking and punching staff members at her school in Orlando, Florida.
Video shows 6-year-old girl arrested at Orlando school

"Please give me a second chance, please let me go," six-year-old Kaia Rolle begs the officer.
