GMLOS wrestling preps for state wrestling tournament

Section wrestling concluded this past weekend and now 38 area wrestlers are headed to the state tournament in saint paul.

Among them á only one team made the state duals á káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á had the chance to meet up with them./// we're talking about the gámá láoás bulldogs... three schools consolidated into one wrestling program that is on the verge of history.

It's the first time since 2005 the bulldogs will be taking their entire team to saint paul on thursday.xxx we only had three guys that were actually seeded to go to state but the bulldogs advanced eight grapplers to the individual tournament.

To make the trip to the twin cities a little bit sweeter á they also won the section 1a title to go to the state duals for the first time in more than a decade.

Cameron sneed says getting to this point didn't happen overnight... it's been a process dating back to their youth.

I think it means a lot to us.

We've been teammates since sixth grade and i think our sixth grade year for youth we got third place in the state and i think we're just working off that.

Cohen wiste says the trip back as a team is a testament to the years of blood á sweat á and tears they have poured onto the mat.

It shows that we can do things that not a lot of teams have been able to do for 15 years and we have no seniors so we can keep this team next year too and show people what we're made of.

Even with the pressure to perform well on the state's biggest stage... sneed admits you can't approach this week any differently.

It's going to be a stressful week i think and i'm just going to go out there one match at a time and hopefully get the w.

When it's all said and done.... coach smith is hopeful this season will inspire more guys from grand meadow.... leroyá ostrander... and southland to come out for the team next year.

We're just hoping that this will help spark some interest and kind of reintroduce our wrestling program to those students that may be kind of forgotten about that they have a wrestling program to enter into or gámáláoás will start thursday's duals at nine aá m against blue earth area at the xcel