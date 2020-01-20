Four teens charged in massive fire



Recent related videos from verified sources Massive fire guts Indian residential building after gas cylinder blasts A huge fire caused by the explosion of gas cylinders tore through a residential building in western India on Friday (January 24th). The incident occurred in the Kurla West area of Mumbai in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:14Published on January 25, 2020 Massive Fire Burns Multiple Homes On Staten Island A number of FDNY crews were called in to get a fire burning at least six homes under control in the Prince Bay section of Staten Island. At least four people including three firefighters suffered.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:53Published on January 20, 2020