Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Afghanistan > Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran

Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran

Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran

Afghanistan has recorded its first coronavirus case, but can the country's healthcare system cope with a possible outbreak?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

More virus deaths outside China raise pandemic fears

More virus deaths outside China raise pandemic fearsBeijing (AFP) Feb 25, 2020 Fresh deaths and a surge in new coronavirus cases in Iran, Japan and...
Terra Daily - Published

Gulf states confirm coronavirus cases, limit travel to Iran

Gulf states confirm coronavirus cases, limit travel to IranFears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases in Iran, Italy and...
Jerusalem Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

my234Radio

234Radio Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran https://t.co/FwRBMimd8G 3 hours ago

djokaymegamixer

Nation’s Pride Nigeria #UltimateLoveNG Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran https://t.co/uuWFWYU7Hp 3 hours ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran https://t.co/Rxgn77f1Eq 4 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran: https://t.co/5VIvhR98Lz #Lent #coronavirus #Asia 4 hours ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran https://t.co/FYRKjHQWR5 5 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran https://t.co/4BUamVyh95 5 hours ago

levaly2

Lynne Evans Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran @AJENews https://t.co/cc4V1dqFnL 5 hours ago

gadgetsbeacon

gadgetsbeacon Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran https://t.co/NQ467pAHxC https://t.co/XhVqJjQy12 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic [Video]WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic

GENEVA — The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, causing..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published

Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say [Video]Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say

Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say According to Bloomberg, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a mysterious illness, 'Disease X,' that could spark an international..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.