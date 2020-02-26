Love Affair movie (1994) Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Katharine Hepburn

Love Affair movie (1994) Plot synopsis: Ex-football star Mike Gambril meets Terry McKay on a flight to Sydney, which is forced to land on a small atoll.

Both engaged to others, they become romantic on board the ship sent to take the passengers to a larger island.

They agree to meet in New York City three months later to see if the attraction is real.

One shows up, the other doesn't, but they run into each other afterwards.

Director: Glenn Gordon Caron Writers: Mildred Cram, Leo McCarey, Delmer Daves Stars: Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Katharine Hepburn Genre: Comedy, Drama