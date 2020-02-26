Live and Let Die movie (1973) Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Seymour
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Live and Let Die movie (1973) Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Seymour
Live and Let Die movie (1973) Plot synopsis: James Bond is sent to stop a diabolically brilliant heroin magnate armed with a complex organisation and a reliable psychic tarot card reader.
Director: Guy Hamilton
Writers: Tom Mankiewicz, Ian Fleming
Stars: Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Seymour
Genre: Action, Adventure