Democratic Presidential Candidates Try To Snag Votes At Debate Leading Up To South Carolina Primary

Democratic Presidential Candidates Try To Snag Votes At Debate Leading Up To South Carolina Primary

Democratic Presidential Candidates Try To Snag Votes At Debate Leading Up To South Carolina Primary

All seven candidates hit the stage ready to rumble, leaving the moderators in the dust.

Randy has the highlights from tonight's democratic debate.
Democratic presidential candidates target front-runner Sanders at South Carolina debate

Mike Bloomberg seized on reports that Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential election to help...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •FT.comThe WrapCBS News


5 questions before the Democrats’ South Carolina debate

Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls face off Tuesday night in South Carolina for the 10th...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS Newscbs4.comNew Zealand Herald



USC Students Weigh In On Democratic Presidential Debate [Video]USC Students Weigh In On Democratic Presidential Debate

All of the students told CBS2/KCAL9 they had already made up their minds on their candidate of choice — and this debate served to solidified their decision. Most told us it's important to get behind..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:44Published

Democratic Presidential Debate Influence Undecided Colorado Voters [Video]Democratic Presidential Debate Influence Undecided Colorado Voters

Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina on CBS News influenced some undecided voters in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:26Published

