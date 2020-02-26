Global  

Colorado lawmakers could soon force insurance companies to cover infertility treatment

Colorado lawmakers could soon force insurance companies to cover infertility treatment

Colorado lawmakers could soon force insurance companies to cover infertility treatment

In Vitro Fertilization, or IVF, is the most effective form of assisted reproductive treatment, but as Contact7 Investigates found, that chance comes at an extraordinary cost and is pushing Coloradans into illegally online black market dealing in order to save money on leftover fertility drugs.
COFertilityAdvo

Colorado Fertility Advocates Infertility doesn't discriminate, but infertility treatment does. "I'm suffering from infertility as a result of m… https://t.co/v19YzzzKDW 19 hours ago

tonyanytime247

tonyanytime247 Colorado lawmakers could soon force insurance companies to cover infertility treatment https://t.co/9YH6odQ16G 1 week ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News In Vitro Fertilization is the most effective form of assisted reproductive treatment, but as #Contact7 Investigates… https://t.co/DQaBHWPlRI 1 week ago

CamdenDavis11

RT @thirdrowtesla: Lawmakers in Colorado could vote as soon as this week on a controversial bill that would allow any automaker — including… 1 week ago

thirdrowtesla

Third Row Podcast Lawmakers in Colorado could vote as soon as this week on a controversial bill that would allow any automaker — incl… https://t.co/JnLvgns4Y2 1 week ago

