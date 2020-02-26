Global  

CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate





Senator Bernie Sanders was a target going into Tuesday's Democratic Debate in South Carolina.

In a new poll, 47% of Democratic voters said the debate made them feel nervous about the group of candidates.

CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.

(2-25-2020)
