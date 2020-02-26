CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate

In a new poll, 47% of Democratic voters said the debate made them feel nervous about the group of candidates.



Recent related videos from verified sources Undecided Bay Area Voters Not Moved Much After Watching Fiery S. Carolina Debate A panel of undecided Bay Area voters watched Tuesday's Democratic debate in South Carolina and they all agreed that the headline was the frontrunner under attack. Wilson Walker reports. (2-25-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:49Published now USC Students Weigh In On Democratic Presidential Debate All of the students told CBS2/KCAL9 they had already made up their minds on their candidate of choice — and this debate served to solidified their decision. Most told us it's important to get behind.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:44Published 1 hour ago