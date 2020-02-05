Global  

Paul and Alicia Can't Figure Out Why the New Neighbors Don't Like Them

When Alicia (Tika Sumpter) meets the black family who just moved in down the street, the new neighbors seem to tense up when and Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) comes home.

Denise (Christina Anthony) helps them make sense of the situation.

From 'Say Hello, Wave Goodbye,' season 1, episode 17 of mixed-ish.

Paul and Alicia Push Back on Denise's Splurge [Video]Paul and Alicia Push Back on Denise's Splurge

After Alicia (Tika Sumpter) got a big bonus at work, Denise (Christina Anthony) convinces Alicia that their wealth should be shared with the family, and Alicia buys Denise a new car she said she needed..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:45Published

Las Vegas City Council to decide if marijuana dispensary can open despite protests from neighbors [Video]Las Vegas City Council to decide if marijuana dispensary can open despite protests from neighbors

Las Vegas City Council is set to decide whether or not a new marijuana dispensary can open on the west side of the valley, despite protests from some neighbors. The controversy has been building for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published

