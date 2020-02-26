Global  

Blinded by the light! 3-D printed tool makes opening Venetian blinds effortless and satisfying

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Crafted by experts in design this attachment is able to effortlessly open and close Venetian blinds with speed and vigour.

"3-D Brooklyn" based in New York created and developed the simple but effective device.

Footage shows the creator demonstrating how fast and easy illuminating a room can be.

The creator said online: "I made this for myself because I thought it would be cool to have in my room." "This was made 90% for fun and 10% for efficiency sake." The footage was captured on February 16.

