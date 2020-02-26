Undecided Bay Area Voters Not Moved Much After Watching Fiery S. Carolina Debate 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:49s - Published Undecided Bay Area Voters Not Moved Much After Watching Fiery S. Carolina Debate A panel of undecided Bay Area voters watched Tuesday's Democratic debate in South Carolina and they all agreed that the headline was the frontrunner under attack. Wilson Walker reports. (2-25-2020)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Shark Radio Network RT @HainesForSF: Thoughts? San Francisco:: Undecided Bay Area Voters Not Moved Much After Watching Fiery S. Carolina Debate https://t.co/pn… 1 hour ago Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Undecided Bay Area Voters Not Moved Much After Watching Fiery S. Carolina Debate… https://t.co/nqzfcxazyn 1 hour ago KPIX 5 A panel of undecided Bay Area voters watched Tuesday's Democratic debate in South Carolina and they all agreed that… https://t.co/cN1Hpcgyfg 1 hour ago