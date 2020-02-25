Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash

Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash

Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash

The nation's top safety investigator criticized Tesla in a safety board meeting where it was revealed the Tesla driver who crashed his car and died on Highway 101 in Mountain View was playing video games on his iPhone.

Maria Medina reports.

(2-25-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NTSB Criticizes Apple After Fatal Tesla Autopilot Crash for Not Banning Employee Smartphone Use While Driving

The United States National Transportation Safety Board today conducted a hearing dissecting the fatal...
MacRumours.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

VickDamoneHost

Vick Damone RT @KPIXtv: An Apple engineer, who was killed two years ago in a fiery Tesla crash on a Silicon Valley freeway, was playing a video game on… 1 hour ago

jimmywvu

J1mmy Harris RT @WPipperger: "The National Transportation Safety Board says the driver of a Tesla SUV who died in a Silicon Valley crash two years ago w… 3 hours ago

rt300086024824

RT RT @rising_serpent: Apple engineer who died in car crash was playing video games on his smartphone while his Tesla was on autopilot. There… 3 hours ago

TJames147

ThomasJames147 RT @Armondoyou2: Darwinism at work, thinning the herd... Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Cras… 4 hours ago

CBAStepUp

Unions=Power&Step Up @Apple Engineer Killed in 2018 @Tesla Crash in CA Was Playing #smartphone Game, @NTSB Says https://t.co/Arzm5Juix4 4 hours ago

creekbear

MM Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Was Playing Smartphone Game, NTSB Says | KQED News #SmartNews DO NOT TRUST YOU… https://t.co/g2A7ybKJzV 5 hours ago

ghollidayus

G Holliday Apple engineer killed in Tesla crash was playing game on smartphone: NTSB https://t.co/mbl0gXY6JO 5 hours ago

navarruh

Fernando RT @BettyKPIX: Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash @KPIXtv https://t.co/FIMHFQbZlV 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla Security Video Could Help Solve Hit & Run Investigation [Video]Tesla Security Video Could Help Solve Hit & Run Investigation

The victims of a hit and run crash say a Tesla was in the right place at the right time.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:56Published

Raw Video: Castro Valley CHP Press Conference On Fatal Hit-And-Run Arrest [Video]Raw Video: Castro Valley CHP Press Conference On Fatal Hit-And-Run Arrest

CHP Officer Gabe Walters gives update on arrest of suspect Joshua Byrne in hit and run crash in Castro Valley Monday that killed 12-year-old Lana Carlos. (2/25/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 08:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.