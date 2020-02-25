Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:40s - Published Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash The nation's top safety investigator criticized Tesla in a safety board meeting where it was revealed the Tesla driver who crashed his car and died on Highway 101 in Mountain View was playing video games on his iPhone. Maria Medina reports. (2-25-2020)

NTSB Criticizes Apple After Fatal Tesla Autopilot Crash for Not Banning Employee Smartphone Use While Driving The United States National Transportation Safety Board today conducted a hearing dissecting the fatal...

