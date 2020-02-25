Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Egypt's Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91

Egypt's Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Egypt's Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91

Egypt's Hosni Mubarak Dead At 91

Ousted Egyptian strongman Hosni Mubarak ruled his country with an iron fist for nearly three decades.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Egypt's ex-president Hosni Mubarak dead at 91 - family

Egypt's former long-time president Hosni Mubarak died on Tuesday at the age of 91 at Cairo's Galaa...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaJapan TodayallAfrica.com


Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s former autocratic president, dead at 91: report

Hosni Mubarak, Egypt's former autocrat who ruled for nearly 30 years before being ensnared in the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •euronews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gaia_H2O

Gaia H2O Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s former autocratic president, dead at 91, state TV reports 3 minutes ago

NofNewsFilipino

Networkofnews Phili CAIRO, Egypt – Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak , who ruled for 3 decades before he was ousted amid the Arab… https://t.co/sz2zNClu0l 3 minutes ago

tmtreginanabang

Reginan Kurt Ivan O. Abang Egypt’s ex-president Hosni Mubarak dead at 91 https://t.co/PqFgYR0iIZ via @TheManilaTimes 6 minutes ago

HerTeabag

Nonoza RT @spectatorindex: HOSNI MUBARAK - President of Egypt between 1981 and 2011 - Resigned in Arab Spring's Egyptian Revolution of 2011 - W… 13 minutes ago

minhandyle

A N D Y Mubarak was one of the first dictators that I have ever heard and learned about. Toppled by the Arab Spring in 2011… https://t.co/Llp7n25SPz 19 minutes ago

MohAboelgheit

mohamed abo-elgheit RT @FishereEzzedine: Instead of seeking to restructure his authoritarian political system to expand Egypt’s potential, he opted for the eas… 23 minutes ago

thijsbouwknegt

Thijs Bouwknegt Hosni #Mubarak, #Egypt's longtime leader, "last modern-day Pharaoh" - who was deposed in 2011 during so-called "Ara… https://t.co/4SC0T1XQI6 24 minutes ago

BTBobby

Bobby Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s former autocratic president, dead at 91, state TV reports 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91 [Video]Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dead at 91 His death was confirmed on Tuesday by the Egyptian government. Egyptian presidency, via statement Autocrat Mubarak controlled Egypt from 1981 to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published

Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91 [Video]Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91

The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.