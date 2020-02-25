CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad'

Global  

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53.

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad." Dr. Nancy..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

