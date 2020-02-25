CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad'

saradute RT @TheRickyDavila: And this is why you can’t trust a***word that any MAGA official says. Larry Kudlow literally lied about the Coronavi… 16 seconds ago

STAR RT @RealGsPatton007: Is this DEEP STATES Bio Warfare VS @realDonaldTrump @POTUS CDC Official HYPING Coronavirus is SISTER of Rod Rosenstei… 26 seconds ago

VERY LEGAL & VERY COOL RT @JStein_WaPo: @jdawsey1 Kudlow: “We have contained this. We have contained this. I wont say airtight, but pretty close to airtight" CDC… 1 minute ago

JQT 🐾 #VCNetwork .co RT @NovicSara: Just got that NYT in which the CDC official's quote about a pretty much inevitable coronavirus outbreak in the US was "this… 1 minute ago

Jaehwan Cho 조재환 And I also asked who’s in charge of revealing #CoronaVirus patient’s path to Gangnam-gu office official. This man’s… https://t.co/TgaFQ8gP76 7 minutes ago

उकालो RT @nowthisnews: This top Trump official seems to know so little about coronavirus that even a GOP senator was stunned https://t.co/pQgFq59… 9 minutes ago

Binkam_j_c RT @akatsukishirui: Numbers are increasing exponentially. This is dangerous sign globally and is consider to be pandemic. We have to stay a… 9 minutes ago