Katherine Jenkins announces Cinema Paradiso album 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:11s - Published Katherine Jenkins announces Cinema Paradiso album Classical crossover star Katherine Jenkins has announced her new album 'Cinema Paradiso' will be released in April. 0

