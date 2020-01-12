Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters -Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has widened his lead for the Democratic presidential nomination and overtaken Joe Biden in support among African Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll released on Tuesday.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters; Bloomberg support dips: Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has widened his lead for the Democratic presidential nomination and...
Reuters - Published

Candace Owens Bizarrely Labels Sanders the ‘Best Racist,’ Warns Black Voters Bernie Will Be Another LBJ—Who Passed the Civil Rights Act

In a bizarre rant about the Democratic primary, conservative gadfly Candace Owens labeled current...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

themistocles_w

Themistocles Wall RT @New_Narrative: Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters: Reuters/Ipsos poll https://t.co/uosWQkgyd2 4 minutes ago

falconhamada_90

Falcon Hamada 🇮🇶 RT @Reuters: The results of a new Reuters/Ipsos poll could spell trouble for Joe Biden, the one-time frontrunner who has lagged behind the… 6 minutes ago

singinsagg1977

Renaud Poll: Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters https://t.co/8fIpp5ehJR 7 minutes ago

johnyard2

John Yard🌹 RT @proviewsusa: Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters: Reuters/Ipsos poll @joebiden https://t.co/GtVcmrivDs 9 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters The results of a new Reuters/Ipsos poll could spell trouble for Joe Biden, the one-time frontrunner who has lagged… https://t.co/1CH8Mo4XM5 19 minutes ago

Inc02

J. B. III RT @dmedin11: Major development in new Reuters/Ipsos poll. For 1st time in 2020 cycle, Bernie Sanders has passed Joe Biden among black vote… 20 minutes ago

KKarkagiannis

Kostas Karkagiannis RT @ReutersIndia: The results of a new Reuters/Ipsos poll could spell trouble for Joe Biden, the one-time frontrunner who has lagged behind… 23 minutes ago

mancinelli_ji

Jared I. Mancinelli Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters: Reuters/Ipsos poll https://t.co/jihRXO643U 47 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg's Support From Black Americans? There's Literally Nothing To It [Video]Buttigieg's Support From Black Americans? There's Literally Nothing To It

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is struggling to get support from African American voters. According to Politico, weakness among African Americans is shadowing him through the lead-up..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Democrats Worry Over Favorite Candidates Ability To Beat Trump [Video]Democrats Worry Over Favorite Candidates Ability To Beat Trump

A woman campaigning for Elizabeth Warren said voters are worried she may not draw enough support. According to Reuters, this reason causes fear among voters “to vote for who they like the best.”..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.