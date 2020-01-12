Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters -Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has widened his lead for the Democratic presidential nomination and overtaken Joe Biden in support among African Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll released on Tuesday.

