Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bloomberg claims Russia helping Sanders get elected

Bloomberg claims Russia helping Sanders get elected

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Bloomberg claims Russia helping Sanders get elected

Bloomberg claims Russia helping Sanders get elected

Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor made reference to reports that U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia is trying to help Sanders, an independent senator at the Democrat debate on Tuesday (February 25).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg in debate claims Russia is 'helping' Sanders in Democratic race

Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg sparred right out the gate during Tuesday night’s Democratic...
FOXNews.com - Published

Sanders comes under fire early at South Carolina Democratic debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under fire early in the Democratic debate in South Carolina...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiguelD97851742

Miguel Diaz Bloomberg in debate claims Russia is 'helping' Sanders in Democratic race https://t.co/yMq5S0QT5X 1 hour ago

africanmob1

Tyrone Smith RT @JonReynolds6: Bloomberg in debate claims Russia is 'helping' Sanders in Democratic race https://t.co/9VLX8TNoHv 2 hours ago

IBTimes

Intl. Business Times Bloomberg referred to anonymous intelligence reports to attack the Democratic front-runner during a debate https://t.co/92sQ6g4Z1c 2 hours ago

jassogne

🚴‍♂️ Jassogne Bloomberg in debate claims Russia is 'helping' Sanders in Democratic race. https://t.co/ugrLkVxqai #FoxNews 2 hours ago

ChromeStallions

Scott Frazier Bloomberg in debate claims Russia is 'helping' Sanders in Democratic race https://t.co/eiP8IAobTL 2 hours ago

JonReynolds6

🛬JR4DJT🛫 🙏😇🇺🇸1st Bloomberg in debate claims Russia is 'helping' Sanders in Democratic race https://t.co/9VLX8TNoHv 3 hours ago

souljahsingh

SouljahSingh RT @BrookeSingman: Within minutes of the #DemDebate beginning, @MikeBloomberg claimed Russia is "helping" @BernieSanders to win the Democra… 3 hours ago

Dipak___Z

ᴍʀ. ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ's 🛢💱 Bloomberg in debate claims Russia is 'helping' Sanders in Democratic race https://t.co/uOwpgt6ixH FOX News, Fox News Latest, News 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.