Witnesses Describe Multiple Explosions Before Carson Refinery Fire 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 05:02s - Published Witnesses Describe Multiple Explosions Before Carson Refinery Fire An apparent hydrogen fire was reported at 1406 E. Sepulveda Boulevard, on the north side of the refinery complex, at approximately 10:50 p.m., L.A. County Fire Department officials said. Chris Holmstrom speaks with locals about what they heard. 0

