Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi violence: Death toll mounts, govt steps in to take control | Oneindia News

Delhi violence: Death toll mounts, govt steps in to take control | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Delhi violence: Death toll mounts, govt steps in to take control | Oneindia News

Delhi violence: Death toll mounts, govt steps in to take control | Oneindia News

Death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 20 and over 250 people are injured some of them criticially and are receiving treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital.

Addtional forces have been depoyed and the govt has stepped in to take control of the situation.

An uneasy calm is returning to the capital.

Here is what happened on Wednesday morning.

#DelhiRiots2020 #AjitDoval #DelhiViolence #DelhiCAAClashes
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MohammedFeroz_7

Mohammed Feroz.N محمد فيروز خان RT @naomi2009: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi @AJENews https://t.co/BpQWeOgDKh 3 seconds ago

fc_sidd

•ⓈⒾⒹ•ⓈⒽⓊⓀⓁⒶ•ⓊⓃⓄⒻⒻⒾⒸⒾⒶⓁ•ⒻⒸ• RT @islamudinsajid: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll fro… 8 seconds ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on #DelhiViolence: "I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to m… https://t.co/X6wKqtECVT 9 seconds ago

veryghetto

ત̷̼̪̈́̇̑͆̉͆̌̓͊͝ RT @mcspocky: @KetanVora4 @arjunsethi81 @shailjapatel What about this? https://t.co/9XCABjkLPT I can't find confirmation either way yet wh… 12 seconds ago

josyjosephkj

Josy Joseph RT @SushantSin: Rahul Solanki who had left home to buy some groceries when a bullet hit him on the neck. His family members blamed BJP lead… 12 seconds ago

Ahmad92102

Tanvir RT @HemaniBhandari: Among the deceased victims of #NorthEastDelhi was Shahid who left behind a pregnant wife and Rahul whose father called… 27 seconds ago

vijaynverma

VijayNVerma RT @KhurafatiChopra: Right under Delhi Police nose, men with rods, sticks assault, set homes ablaze, check ID cards, smash CCTVs. @IndianEx… 39 seconds ago

CoolPatellukman

Lukman Patel RT @ThePrintIndia: Death toll rises to 24 as four more — two in Lok Nayak Hospital and two in Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital — succumb to i… 44 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Situation under control in Sultanpuri, as Delhi violence toll reaches 20 [Video]Situation under control in Sultanpuri, as Delhi violence toll reaches 20

Situation under control in Sultanpuri, as Delhi violence toll reaches 20

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:20Published

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi [Video]Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.