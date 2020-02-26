Delhi violence: Death toll mounts, govt steps in to take control | Oneindia News

Death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 20 and over 250 people are injured some of them criticially and are receiving treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital.

Addtional forces have been depoyed and the govt has stepped in to take control of the situation.

An uneasy calm is returning to the capital.

Here is what happened on Wednesday morning.

