Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Extinction Rebellion > Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as canaries block mine entrance

Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as canaries block mine entrance

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as canaries block mine entrance

Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as canaries block mine entrance

Extinction Rebellion activists caged like canaries have blocked the entrance to an open cast mine in opposition of expansion plans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Environmental protesters dress as canaries to block entrance to mine

Extinction Rebellion activists caged like canaries have blocked the entrance to an open cast mine in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Energy Daily



You Might Like


Tweets about this

benborges_

BenB RT @StruggleNewsBot: Members of Extinction Rebellion Glasgow and partner groups from Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire dressed in blue a… 2 days ago

StruggleNewsBot

Civil Rights News Members of Extinction Rebellion Glasgow and partner groups from Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire dressed in blu… https://t.co/9XmKxBCyQ1 2 days ago

Silver_neigh

Silver horsey Typical southerns. Acting as entitled as the Scots. https://t.co/DVaqHevLkx 2 days ago

JENin140

Jen RT @MickGreenhough: Miners are furious Extinction Rebellion successfully fooled a BBC reporter that XR protesters dressed in cardboard safe… 2 days ago

MickGreenhough

mickoforpington Miners are furious Extinction Rebellion successfully fooled a BBC reporter that XR protesters dressed in cardboard… https://t.co/blGJgqUboM 2 days ago

Glasgow_Watch

Glasgow Watch RT @Glasgow_Times: .@ScotlandXr activists dressed in blue and green are expected to raise awarness of climate concerns with a Glasgow march… 2 days ago

Glasgow_Times

Glasgow Times .@ScotlandXr activists dressed in blue and green are expected to raise awarness of climate concerns with a Glasgow… https://t.co/G45AMkHQ1q 2 days ago

benborges_

BenB RT @StruggleNewsBot: Activists from environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion, some dressed as canaries, blocked the entrance to a… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Extinction Rebellion Block Entrance to Bradley Mine [Video]Extinction Rebellion Block Entrance to Bradley Mine

Protesters and security guards clash at the Extinction Rebellion blockade at the Bradley open cats mine entrance in County Durham.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Extinction Rebellion hold 'Enough is Enough' march in central London [Video]Extinction Rebellion hold "Enough is Enough" march in central London

Extinction Rebellion held a protest march through central London on Saturday (February 22) for climate change, refugees and the right to peaceful protest. The controversial climate activists..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.