Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

Katherine Johnson was eventually portrayed in the 2016 hit film “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering black female aerospace workers.

Recent related news from verified sources

Hidden Figures inspiration and Nasa mathematician Katherine Johnson dies

Hidden Figures inspiration and Nasa mathematician Katherine Johnson diesKatherine Johnson, a mathematician who calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits for Nasa's...
New Zealand Herald - Published

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who inspired the film ‘Hidden Figures’, dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in...
France 24 - Published


Tweets about this

cyoungIII

Charles Young WVNews247: West Virginia native and pioneering NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson has passed away, the agency con… https://t.co/DbAoCiP4et 7 minutes ago

The_jb_Dreamer

Jordan RT @WSJ: NASA says Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA’s early space missions and was portrayed in the film “Hidden Figur… 1 hour ago

moughthere

MissCrayon 🌊🇺🇸 Pioneering black #NASA mathematician #KatherineJohnson dies https://t.co/Icu6NYu2YA 2 hours ago

dlamorena

Dan Lamorena RT @fmong: Pioneering Black NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dies #legend https://t.co/ubuHFiLPmN 3 hours ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA RT @GeorgeMentz: Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101: Her Calculations of Orbital Mechanics were critical to… 3 hours ago

news_nickel

NickelNews RT @CdnPressNews: Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies https://t.co/gMcgRL0A5l https://t.co/u1L5CZp0V2 5 hours ago

calmcoral

Emily H Rest In Peace #KatherineJohnson. Thanks for paving the way for women in #STEM ! Pioneering black NASA mathematician… https://t.co/rsPpHJX7Ja 5 hours ago

mrsadamico

Angela D'Amico RT @CP24: Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101 https://t.co/iCUGzdZDTO https://t.co/DJv76jBmir 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taraji P. Henson pays tribute to late NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson [Video]Taraji P. Henson pays tribute to late NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson

Taraji P. Henson has penned a heartfelt tribute to National Aeronautics and Space Administration mathematician Katherine Johnson, who she portrayed in the movie Hidden Figures, after NASA bosses..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published

NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson dies at 101 [Video]NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the black NASA mathematician portrayed in the film &quot;Hidden Figures&quot; for her key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday (February 24) at the age of 101...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

