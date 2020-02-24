Global  

Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sexual assault in landmark #MeToo moment

Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sexual assault in landmark #MeToo moment

Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sexual assault in landmark #MeToo moment

Weinstein, 67, was immediately handcuffed and led off to jail, sealing his fall from powerful Hollywood boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement.View on euronews
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault after landmark #MeToo trial

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault after landmark #MeToo trialThe disgraced Hollywood producer had pleaded not guilty
Wales Online - Published

Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sex assault, but not predatory sexual assault

A jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault in New York but did not convict...
CBC.ca - Published


StomperStains

Angie While 🔞🍸☔🇦🇺🏏 RT @TheBruceMasters: Goodbye you dirty F*****G Scumbag! https://t.co/cfPrkwEJwG 2 minutes ago

BeverlyFolkers

Beverly#Resistance🌊 RT @CNN: Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal***act and rape. These are the women who testified against him… 2 minutes ago

Debbideedoodah

Deplorable Deb 🇺🇸 45 Acquitted FOREVER RT @Aliciastarr001: Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault & rape. He may get his own medicine back and learn a new kind of… 3 minutes ago

ess_rgee5

Bizzarre CK RT @HNiaziii: Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty. It took 90 women to accuse him of harassment and rape, the entire #MeToo movement, 5… 3 minutes ago

bishop_tomorrow

Bishop Tomorrow RT @JaniceFiamengo: Weinstein trial proves what MGTOW have said for years: a woman can have a consensual sexual relationship with a man for… 7 minutes ago

JoannaHigson

Joanna Higson RT @JenAshleyWright: #HarveyWeinstein was found guilty of rape, and it only took 100 women. https://t.co/vkKBP2M0Fr 9 minutes ago

jpjanson

J.-P. Janson De Couët Steve Bell on Harvey Weinstein's conviction – cartoon https://t.co/rHps7y5jM5 10 minutes ago

bmarks_dhgrafx

Lesezeichen Harvey Weinstein Guilty: Jury Convicts Him of Rape, Criminal Sexual Act https://t.co/4IpXqIsGx9 10 minutes ago


Weinstein in hospital as reaction to verdict pours in [Video]Weinstein in hospital as reaction to verdict pours in

An attorney for Harvey Weinstein said the former film producer was &apos;upbeat&apos; despite being detained in Bellevue Hospital Tuesday after reportedly having chest pains upon being..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:42Published

Harvey Weinstein Gets Send To Hospital Before Being Moved To Rikers jail [Video]Harvey Weinstein Gets Send To Hospital Before Being Moved To Rikers jail

Harvey Weinstein had breakfast at a Four Seasons hotel before he was meant to be placed in Rikers Island jail complex. According to Reuters, the former Hollywood film producer found guilty of rape and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

