Situation under control in Sultanpuri, as Delhi violence toll reaches 20

The situation in northeast Delhi is under control, even as several parts of the national capital...



Recent related videos from verified sources Delhi violence: Death toll mounts, govt steps in to take control | Oneindia News Death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 20 and over 250 people are injured some of them criticially and are receiving treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital. Addtional forces have been depoyed and.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:08Published 2 hours ago Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 18, CM Kejriwal requests for Army| Oneindia News Delhi CM Kejriwal requests Army to de-escalate Delhi situation; Security beefed up in North East Delhi; Delhi HC pulls up police for failing to take control; JNU & Jamia students protest outside.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:49Published 4 hours ago