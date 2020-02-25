Global  

Situation under control in Sultanpuri, as Delhi violence toll reaches 20

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Situation under control in Sultanpuri, as Delhi violence toll reaches 20
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 10

The situation in northeast Delhi is under control, even as several parts of the national capital...
Hindu - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi violence: Death toll mounts, govt steps in to take control | Oneindia News [Video]Delhi violence: Death toll mounts, govt steps in to take control | Oneindia News

Death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 20 and over 250 people are injured some of them criticially and are receiving treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital. Addtional forces have been depoyed and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:08Published

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 18, CM Kejriwal requests for Army| Oneindia News [Video]Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 18, CM Kejriwal requests for Army| Oneindia News

Delhi CM Kejriwal requests Army to de-escalate Delhi situation; Security beefed up in North East Delhi; Delhi HC pulls up police for failing to take control; JNU & Jamia students protest outside..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published

