Potential changes to health insurance after marriage

Counselors at Women's Health Specialists explain the potential changes that can occur after marriage.
IN OUR"N-B-C 26 HEALTHCONNECTION"REPORT.29-YEAR-OLD RAQUELLAMAL IS GETTINGMARRIED THIS FALL.Raquel Lamal/Bride - "theflowers...and thecake...and the caketasting is coming up thissummer...and i'm reallylooking forward tothat...and i picked out thedress ...and all that funstuff..."EXCITEMENTBUILDS...AS THEYCOUNT DOWN THEDAYS UNTIL THEY SAY"I DO"...BUT AFTER THENUPTIALS...DIFFICULTDECISIONS NEED TOBE MADE.SOME WOMENCHANGE THEIRINSURANCE...THEIRDOCTORS...ANDMAYBE EVEN THEIRNAME.Raquel Lamal/Bride - "I'mgoing to change myname..for me it's kind oftraditional...BUTTED....Iwant to have the samelast name as my kids..

..."THESE CHANGES CANSNEAK UP ON A BRIDEAND LEAVE THEMFEELINGOVERWHELMED ANDUNPREPARED.Raquel Lamal/Bride - "It'sa little confusing to behonest...I know we aregoing to need nextyear..navigating that andfiguring out what makesthe most sense.

.."COUNSELORS WITHWOMEN'S HEALTHSPECIALISTS INAPPLETON...HAVE TIPSFOR FUTURE BRIDES..Denise Jesse/FinancialCounselor, Women'sHealth Specialists "...willthey be staying on theirexisting insurance ...or willthey be going on theirhusbands insurance...."https://foxvalleyobgyn.com/insurance-info/)YOU NEED TOANALYZEPREMIUMS...VERSUSOUT OF POCKETRESPONSIBILITIES...TO DETERMINE WHICHPLAN IS RIGHT FORYOU.COMPARE HEALTHPLANNETWORKS...ANDBENEFITS.Denise "if you don'tunderstand your policythere may be unexpectedout of pocketresponsibilities that couldoccur."COUNSELORS SAYTHE BEST THING YOUCAN DO IS BEPREPARED FOR THECHANGE.Brooke Bam Out: If youare struggling tounderstand what yourinsurance covers and howmedical bills could impactyou...counselors atWomen's HealthSpecialists are availableover the phone or inperson.

A woman has 30to 60 days to makechanges to their insuranceafter a qualifying lifeevent.

We have more infoon our website.NBC26.com.

BrookeHafs.

