Democrat candidates call Sanders "risky choice" 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published Democrat candidates call Sanders "risky choice" Surging Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a boisterous debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rivals attacked the high cost of his ambitious economic agenda and warned he would cost the party the White House and control of Congress. Ryan Brooks reports. 0

