Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

While the Coronavirus infections are rising around the world, there might be a possibility now that these years Olympics in Tokyo are getting cancelled.
Tokyo Olympics: Decision on cancellation amid coronavirus outbreak will be made by May

If the Olympics are cancelled, there is an emergency insurance fund of $1 billion for organizations...
CBS Sports - Published

2020 Summer Olympics Could Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus

Cancellation is not out of the question for the 2020 Summer Olympics if Coronavirus continues to...
Just Jared - Published


wjohn4263

JOHN FRANCIS Could the coronavirus cancel the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo? ‘This is the new war and you have to face it,’ says senior… https://t.co/lnc7DLHtBw 37 minutes ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @WPXI: IOC member says Tokyo 2020 could face ‘cancellation’ if coronavirus isn’t under control by May https://t.co/USeER30MXu https://t.… 50 minutes ago

sarathrajan999

SARATH RAJAN RT @businessinsider: It is possible that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo could face "cancellation" because of the fast-spreading coronavirus. ht… 1 hour ago

supermorgy

Morgan Magazine ™ Morgan Magazine: @iocmedia @Tokyo2020 #COVIDー19 TOKYO OLYMPICS Could Face CANCELLATION if COVID-19... https://t.co/4D0IiT77sB 3 hours ago

szarkamax

Imi RT @TokyoWoods: Concern grow that the Tokyo Olympic Games won’t go on at all. “This is the new war and you have to face it,” says a senior… 5 hours ago

MerlotN

Wu Lebao International #Olympic Committee member says #Tokyo2020 could face 'cancellation' if #coronavirus isn't under contr… https://t.co/r3txpvqIjj 5 hours ago

WPXI

WPXI IOC member says Tokyo 2020 could face ‘cancellation’ if coronavirus isn’t under control by May… https://t.co/AJqdWXkHRS 7 hours ago

kbartness

KB RT @Dcl_60: Tokyo 2020 Olympics could face 'cancellation' from coronavirus: IOC member - Business Insider https://t.co/lECXwxsBDN 7 hours ago


Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak? [Video]Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak?

The 2020 Mobile World Congress technology show is one of a number of events that have been cancelled after growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Olympics go ahead despite coronavirus - games organiser [Video]Olympics go ahead despite coronavirus - games organiser

Cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is not on the agenda, says games president Yoshiro Mori.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:28Published

