Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi slams Centre, calls for Amit Shah's resignation; PM Modi appeals for calm, says he has held extensive review; Delhi commissioner of police assures normalcy is returning; Delhi HC plays Kapil Mishra's provocative video clip before Delhi violence; India marks one year anniversary of Balakot and more news #DelhiRiots2020 #balakotairstrike #AjitDoval #DelhiViolence #DelhiCAAClashes
