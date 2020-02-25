Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News
Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News
Sonia Gandhi slams Centre, calls for Amit Shah's resignation; PM Modi appeals for calm, says he has held extensive review; Delhi commissioner of police assures normalcy is returning; Delhi HC plays Kapil Mishra's provocative video clip before Delhi violence; India marks one year anniversary of Balakot and more news
