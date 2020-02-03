Global  

Aap Blames Bjp For Delhi Violence

Aap Blames Bjp For Delhi Violence
Two complaints filed against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in North-East Delhi

One complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Corporator Reshma Nadeem while the second by Haseeb ul...
DNA - Published


Bharath93025521

Bharath Garaga Congress President #SoniaGandhi blames Centre, Home Minister and Delhi Government for violence in North East Delhi.… https://t.co/GpSbj26u3e 14 minutes ago

VandanaAazad143

Vandana Aazad RT @Oneindia: #DelhiViolence | Bhim Army chief, Chandrasekhar Azad has blamed BJP leader, #KapilMishra for the violence in Delhi. #DelhiBu… 17 minutes ago

IntlFed

Intl Carrom Fed @ArvindKejriwal What d***son of Delhi is doing? Only instructions and blames? Relation of a son is not maintain… https://t.co/ZzJgW0TtYD 29 minutes ago

56ravinder

ravinder shandilya Sonia Gandhi blames Centre, Delhi govt for violence, says 'HM Shah should resign' https://t.co/MzwgeXq9zT via @economictimes 30 minutes ago

gathiya91

Imran gathiya91 RT @ttindia: "RSS-BJP goons who wanted to scuttle the protest movement let loose violence and even tried to give it a communal colour by at… 30 minutes ago

Helpways1

Helpways RT @firstpost: Observing that #DelhiViolence is akin to a "horror film" depicting the grim reality of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the #ShivSe… 42 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Sonia Gandhi blames Centre and Delhi Govt for Delhi violence, demands @AmitShah's resignation #DelhiRiots… https://t.co/Lo2hZrQBxx 1 hour ago

deepakj08281844

गांधी भक्त !!!!!! RT @airnewsalerts: Congress President #SoniaGandhi blames Centre, Home Minister and Delhi Government for violence in North East Delhi. #Del… 1 hour ago


Milind Deora admonished by Congress over praise for AAP, says think about own role|OneIndia News [Video]Milind Deora admonished by Congress over praise for AAP, says think about own role|OneIndia News

BHUJ, GUJARAT: COLLEGE PRINCIPAL SUSPENDED AFTER GIRLS MADE TO STRIP, 2 MORE INDIANS ONBOARD QUARANTINED JAPAN SHIP TEST CORONAVIRUS POSITIVE, MILIND DEORA ADMONISHED BY CONG OVER PRAISE FOR AAP,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:38Published

Prakash Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist, AAP says arrest him | OneIndia News [Video]Prakash Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist, AAP says arrest him | OneIndia News

PM Modi promises housing for all in Delhi by 2022, PM slams AAP-COng for hate politics, PM calls protests at Shaheen Bagh motivated, Oppn stages walkout as BJP's Parvesh Verma speaks, Anurag Thakur..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:38Published

