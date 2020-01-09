Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hundreds of schools closed in metro Detroit

Hundreds of schools closed in metro Detroit

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Hundreds of schools closed in metro Detroit

Hundreds of schools closed in metro Detroit

Hundreds of schools are closed throughout metro Detroit ahead of a snowstorm coming during the day on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

downi75

James David Dickson We're expecting to see 3-4 inches of snow in Metro Detroit today. Why are hundreds of schools closed? https://t.co/0DOBu15tqs 8 minutes ago

demariobell

DeMario Bell RT @Local4Brandon: Hundreds of schools are closed because of the snow. https://t.co/0Xlh0k8nT9 1 hour ago

Local4Brandon

Brandon Roux Hundreds of schools are closed because of the snow. https://t.co/0Xlh0k8nT9 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ice sheet shatters school bus windshield in Shelby Township [Video]Ice sheet shatters school bus windshield in Shelby Township

Middle school students aboard a Utica Community Schools bus in Shelby Township experienced an after-school scare Tuesday, when a sheet of ice shattered half of the bus windshield.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:05Published

Police say Grosse Pointe Parent sues to lift a ban on attending son’s school events quick thinking actions saved his own life [Video]Police say Grosse Pointe Parent sues to lift a ban on attending son’s school events quick thinking actions saved his own life

A parent of three is suing Grosse Pointe Schools and the Superintendent to get a ban on being on school grounds lifted.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.