Hundreds of schools closed in metro Detroit 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:36s - Published Hundreds of schools closed in metro Detroit Hundreds of schools are closed throughout metro Detroit ahead of a snowstorm coming during the day on Wednesday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this James David Dickson We're expecting to see 3-4 inches of snow in Metro Detroit today. Why are hundreds of schools closed? https://t.co/0DOBu15tqs 8 minutes ago DeMario Bell RT @Local4Brandon: Hundreds of schools are closed because of the snow. https://t.co/0Xlh0k8nT9 1 hour ago Brandon Roux Hundreds of schools are closed because of the snow. https://t.co/0Xlh0k8nT9 4 hours ago