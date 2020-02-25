Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love'
|
News of the upcoming song came from Gaga herself in a tweet.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Prepare to get "stupid" Little Monsters, because LG6 is finally on its way. Lady Gaga took to social...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared
| The Monsters are beyond ready for Lady Gaga's new single "Stupid Love." which she'll officially...
Billboard.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources