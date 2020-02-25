Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Gaga > Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love'

Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love'News of the upcoming song came from Gaga herself in a tweet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga Is About to Drop Her New Single 'Stupid Love' and We Are Not Calm: Find Out the Release Date

Prepare to get "stupid" Little Monsters, because LG6 is finally on its way. Lady Gaga took to social...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


What's Your Favorite Lady Gaga Single of All Time? Vote!

  The Monsters are beyond ready for Lady Gaga's new single "Stupid Love." which she'll officially...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

deardaeva

daniel STUPID LOVE IS COMING RT @Hits93Toronto: On Friday, Lady Gaga will release her highly anticipated lead single, "Stupid Love," from her new record coming this yea… 1 minute ago

_pascuuu

pasco | STUPID LOVE RT @billboard: Ahead of the release of #StupidLove, we want to know what your favorite @LadyGaga single is! Vote below! https://t.co/UIY2k… 3 minutes ago

gagaprostituto

xoxo, Elton RT @billboard: .@LadyGaga is about to drop her new single #StupidLove and we are not ready. Get all the details on the release & what we k… 5 minutes ago

sparroooooooow

H O O M A N ⚔️ RT @ThePopHub: Lady Gaga will release her new single “Stupid Love” from her upcoming sixth studio album this Friday, February 28th at midni… 6 minutes ago

CalvinRen_

𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝒷𝑜𝓎 RT @LGMonsterFacts: Lady Gaga will release the highly anticipated single from her 6th studio album this Friday. Stupid Love is coming! htt… 15 minutes ago

mi_miko_ko

Miko Jaranilla Paalan RT @LadyGagaLGN: Lady Gaga is already trending on iTunes around the world ahead of her new single release this Friday. https://t.co/cni1PHW… 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Unconditional love, parenting transgender children [Video]Unconditional love, parenting transgender children

Unconditional love, parenting transgender children

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:01Published

BTS Takes Over 'The Tonight Show', Lady Gaga Announces New Single 'Stupid Love' & More | Billboard News [Video]BTS Takes Over 'The Tonight Show', Lady Gaga Announces New Single 'Stupid Love' & More | Billboard News

BTS Takes Over 'The Tonight Show', Lady Gaga Announces New Single 'Stupid Love' & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 04:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.