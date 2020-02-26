Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19: Tourists in lockdown

COVID-19: Tourists in lockdown

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:58s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19: Tourists in lockdown

COVID-19: Tourists in lockdown

British tourists are facing an anxious few days in lockdown in a hotel in Tenerife following an outbreak of COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChristaHoelter2

Christa Hoelters RT @Independent: Tourists tell of ‘holiday from hell’ stuck inside coronavirus hotel in Tenerife https://t.co/mqoTZFV358 45 minutes ago

RoadTripEU1

Road Trip EU Tourists tell of ‘holiday from hell’ stuck inside coronavirus hotel in Tenerife https://t.co/ITI6KNtoD5 1 hour ago

Nitza_Pretto

Nitza RT @Beaubier: Canary Islands hotel with 1,000 tourists placed on lockdown following doctors suspected #coronavirus At least its not a crui… 9 hours ago

marco_kerkhofs

🌑🌎🌘🌍🌗🌏🌖🌎🌕🌍🌔🌎🌓🌍🌒🌏🌑 RT @BreakingIEN: #BREAKING: Tourists on lockdown at a hotel in Costa Adeje in Tenerife after Italian doctor tests positive for COVID-19 - E… 9 hours ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Tourists tell of ‘holiday from hell’ stuck inside coronavirus hotel in Tenerife https://t.co/wjCQLiVAR1 11 hours ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Tourists tell of ‘holiday from hell’ stuck inside coronavirus hotel in Tenerife https://t.co/FwNEJovsYA 16 hours ago

DynamiteTravel

Dynamite Travel, LLC Tourists tell of ‘holiday from hell’ stuck inside coronavirus hotel in Tenerife https://t.co/7R6Why5QG8 16 hours ago

MostafaMe4

mostafa.m Ⓜ️ Tenerife hotel in lockdown over #coronavirus with hundreds of tourists reportedly being tested for coronavirus afte… https://t.co/MTIGp9V8op 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.