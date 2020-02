COVID-19: Tourists in lockdown

British tourists are facing an anxious few days in lockdown in a hotel in Tenerife following an outbreak of COVID-19.



Tweets about this Christa Hoelters RT @Independent: Tourists tell of โ€˜holiday from hellโ€™ stuck inside coronavirus hotel in Tenerife https://t.co/mqoTZFV358 45 minutes ago Road Trip EU Tourists tell of โ€˜holiday from hellโ€™ stuck inside coronavirus hotel in Tenerife https://t.co/ITI6KNtoD5 1 hour ago Nitza RT @Beaubier: Canary Islands hotel with 1,000 tourists placed on lockdown following doctors suspected #coronavirus At least its not a cruiโ€ฆ 9 hours ago ๐ŸŒ‘๐ŸŒŽ๐ŸŒ˜๐ŸŒ๐ŸŒ—๐ŸŒ๐ŸŒ–๐ŸŒŽ๐ŸŒ•๐ŸŒ๐ŸŒ”๐ŸŒŽ๐ŸŒ“๐ŸŒ๐ŸŒ’๐ŸŒ๐ŸŒ‘ RT @BreakingIEN: #BREAKING: Tourists on lockdown at a hotel in Costa Adeje in Tenerife after Italian doctor tests positive for COVID-19 - Eโ€ฆ 9 hours ago Independent Lifestyle Tourists tell of โ€˜holiday from hellโ€™ stuck inside coronavirus hotel in Tenerife https://t.co/wjCQLiVAR1 11 hours ago Independent Lifestyle Tourists tell of โ€˜holiday from hellโ€™ stuck inside coronavirus hotel in Tenerife https://t.co/FwNEJovsYA 16 hours ago Dynamite Travel, LLC Tourists tell of โ€˜holiday from hellโ€™ stuck inside coronavirus hotel in Tenerife https://t.co/7R6Why5QG8 16 hours ago mostafa.m โ“‚๏ธ Tenerife hotel in lockdown over #coronavirus with hundreds of tourists reportedly being tested for coronavirus afteโ€ฆ https://t.co/MTIGp9V8op 16 hours ago