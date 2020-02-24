Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reporter Update: Lent Begins Around Pittsburgh

Reporter Update: Lent Begins Around Pittsburgh

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Reporter Update: Lent Begins Around Pittsburgh

Reporter Update: Lent Begins Around Pittsburgh

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season and KDKA's Nicole Ford is seeing where locals can get ashes if they aren't able to make it to church.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Amy Wadas - Update On Woman Who Falling Off Cliff At State Park [Video]Reporter Update: Amy Wadas - Update On Woman Who Falling Off Cliff At State Park

A woman who was life-flighted to UPMC Presbyterian after she fell down a cliff in Lawrence County gave KDKA an update on her condition, KDKA's Amy Wadas has the story.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published

Reporter Update: Libraries Moving Toward Digital Books [Video]Reporter Update: Libraries Moving Toward Digital Books

Libraries are changing from good ol' fashion paper books and moving toward digital; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.