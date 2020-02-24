Reporter Update: Lent Begins Around Pittsburgh

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season and KDKA's Nicole Ford is seeing where locals can get ashes if they aren't able to make it to church.



Recent related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Amy Wadas - Update On Woman Who Falling Off Cliff At State Park A woman who was life-flighted to UPMC Presbyterian after she fell down a cliff in Lawrence County gave KDKA an update on her condition, KDKA's Amy Wadas has the story. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:30Published 14 hours ago Reporter Update: Libraries Moving Toward Digital Books Libraries are changing from good ol' fashion paper books and moving toward digital; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:21Published 2 days ago