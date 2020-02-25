Global  

Singer Duffy says she was held captive, raped

Singer Duffy says she was held captive, raped

Singer Duffy says she was held captive, raped

British singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been &quot;raped and drugged and held captive,&quot; but gave no details about where or when the incident took place.

Emer McCarthy reports.
