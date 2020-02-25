Global  

Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love'

Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love'News of the upcoming song came from Gaga herself in a tweet.
Lady GaGa's New Single Is Days Away From Its Release

Titled 'Stupid Love', the lead single of the 'A Star Is Born' actress' long-awaited sixth studio...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBillboard.com


Lady Gaga Makes 'Stupid Love' Official After Song's Leak Last Month - See the Release Date!

Lady Gaga has announced that she has a new song coming out this week! The 33-year-old “Shallow”...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com



_demeryx

DAVID EMERY RT @Hits93Toronto: On Friday, Lady Gaga will release her highly anticipated lead single, "Stupid Love," from her new record coming this yea… 1 minute ago

tschninixx

Janine RT @billboard: .@LadyGaga is about to drop her new single #StupidLove and we are not ready. Get all the details on the release & what we k… 1 minute ago

theclassicflaw

glen✨ RT @LadyGagaLGN: Lady Gaga is already trending on iTunes around the world ahead of her new single release this Friday. https://t.co/cni1PHW… 3 minutes ago

GagaWorldFacts

GWF ⭐ RT @cnnphilippines: TRENDING: Wake up, little monsters. Lady Gaga’s next single 'Stupid Love' — the first new music she will release since… 15 minutes ago


BTS Takes Over 'The Tonight Show', Lady Gaga Announces New Single 'Stupid Love' & More | Billboard News [Video]BTS Takes Over 'The Tonight Show', Lady Gaga Announces New Single 'Stupid Love' & More | Billboard News

BTS Takes Over 'The Tonight Show', Lady Gaga Announces New Single 'Stupid Love' & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 04:02Published

Lady Gaga to Release a New Single This Week, 'Stupid Love' [Video]Lady Gaga to Release a New Single This Week, 'Stupid Love'

Lady Gaga to Release a New Single This Week, 'Stupid Love' News of the upcoming song came from Gaga herself in a tweet. The pop star also hinted towards a future sixth album. Lady Gaga, via Twitter..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

