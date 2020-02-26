George Harrison to be honoured with Liverpool Woodland Memorial 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published George Harrison to be honoured with Liverpool Woodland Memorial George Harrison is to be remembered with a special memorial garden and woodland in his native Liverpool, England. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Newslanes George Harrison at 77: The Beatles star to be honoured with NEW tribute in Liverpool https://t.co/d7Gsqa0CHD https://t.co/8Ny82uQHra 19 hours ago Hot Celebrity News DivaWear CelebrityNews George Harrison at 77: The Beatles star to be honoured with NEW tribute in Liverpool… https://t.co/FESISVxYqN 21 hours ago Stage Center Now RT @Daily_Express: George Harrison at 77: The Beatles star to be honoured with NEW tribute in Liverpool https://t.co/9bzohMea8L #GeorgeHarr… 22 hours ago Liverpool News George Harrison at 77: The Beatles star to be honoured with NEW tribute in Liverpool https://t.co/BolsTvETwu…… https://t.co/lYvYV1vPzd 1 day ago MyCityBeat George Harrison at 77: The Beatles star to be honoured with NEW tribute in Liverpool https://t.co/51vwRABJGc https://t.co/VieTsbOtPR 1 day ago Newpaper24 George Harrison at 77: The Beatles star to be honoured with woodland tribute in Liverpool | Music | Entertainment –… https://t.co/bHw4PR6lAV 1 day ago usa daily express George Harrison at 77: The Beatles star to be honoured with NEW tribute in Liverpool https://t.co/F36C1cNIVs https://t.co/4MNdyIscIf 1 day ago QUEEN NewsFlash ◇ George Harrison at 77: The Beatles star to be honoured with NEW tribute in Liverpool - Express… https://t.co/hneABukXt7 1 day ago