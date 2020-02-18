Global  

Tribute concert to be held in remembrance of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

Tribute concert to be held in remembrance of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

Tribute concert to be held in remembrance of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

The family of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez recently announced their plan to celebrate her life with a massive tribute concert.
