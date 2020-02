Congregations Offering Ashes To Go 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:34s - Published Congregations Offering Ashes To Go With Ash Wednesday marking the start of the Lenten season, several congregations around the Pittsburgh area are offering "Ashes To Go" for parishioners that may not be able to make it to church, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.