STM Gets Past Rival Rebels to Take on U-High

After a foul heavy first quarter stm bounced back to knock out their rivals teurlings catholic for the third time this season 43-25.

Coach strony said its their first win against the rebels in the postseason in school history.

Stephen strojnywe have alot of respect for teurlings coach hines izzy carter and sophie perkins combined for 31 points helping the cougars pull away.coach told us not to slow down and they were getting tired and the more we scored the more motivated we were to keep the lead going.we just have kind of a connection.

If she is dribbling towards me we can read each others minds kind of.

If she is dribbling towards me i know i can cut back in.the cougars advance to take on u high in the next round.

Coach strony says they are more mentally though this season then they were last season.

They play sweet caroline after wins here and they are thankful to hear it all over again.

