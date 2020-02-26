Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > STM Gets Past Rival Rebels to Take on U-High

STM Gets Past Rival Rebels to Take on U-High

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
STM Gets Past Rival Rebels to Take on U-HighSTM Prepares for U-High
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

STM Gets Past Rival Rebels to Take on U-High

Can propel the cougars forward through the postseason.

After a foul heavy first quarter stm bounced back to knock out their rivals teurlings catholic for the third time this season 43-25.

Coach strony said its their first win against the rebels in the postseason in school history.

Stephen strojnywe have alot of respect for teurlings coach hines izzy carter and sophie perkins combined for 31 points helping the cougars pull away.coach told us not to slow down and they were getting tired and the more we scored the more motivated we were to keep the lead going.we just have kind of a connection.

If she is dribbling towards me we can read each others minds kind of.

If she is dribbling towards me i know i can cut back in.the cougars advance to take on u high in the next round.

Coach strony says they are more mentally though this season then they were last season.

They play sweet caroline after wins here and they are thankful to hear it all over again.

Reporting at stm high school ron snyder news 15 sports .

3




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.