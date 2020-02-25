Global  

'Sheer Qorma' trailer out

Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta starrer "Sheer Qorma" is finally out now.

Directed by Faraz Azmi Ansari, the film revolves around the two actresses who are potraying the role of a homosexual couple.
Tweets about this

sandy_ns

Sandeep Baisane RT @movie_tadka: Sheer Qorma Trailer: ‘Sheer Korma’ Trailer Release, Swara-Divya Is In The Character Of A Homosexual Couple @ReallySwara @d… 34 minutes ago

LGBTQiWF

Brighton & Hove LGBTQ RT @HidayahLGBTQI: Oh this movie trailer directed by @futterwackening looks so good 😍 We will be watching it at @bfi London LGBT movie fes… 54 minutes ago

transramuda

ains nonexistent tiddies RT @transkenhina: there's a new movie coming out called sheer qorma and its about two adults in a sapphic relationship, both of them are po… 1 hour ago

transkenhina

aris there's a new movie coming out called sheer qorma and its about two adults in a sapphic relationship, both of them… https://t.co/oj8Nu6e6m4 2 hours ago

sadhgurukabaap

sadhgurukabaap RT @divyadutta25: Here it is! Our trailer for Sheer Qorma! 🙂 Goes live at 12 noon (IST) 🙂 Trailer Link: https://t.co/BlLwGHTnkW.... give it… 3 hours ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Sheer Qorma Trailer: Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta tell a same-sex love story https://t.co/HLKIBMtqkq https://t.co/QbJFLHVN7X 4 hours ago

futterwackening

Faraz Arif Ansari RT @filmibeat: Sheer Qorma Trailer: Swara Bhaskar- Divya Dutta's Queer Love Story Is Full Of Emotions https://t.co/SCYshKc5Eh #sheerqorma #… 4 hours ago

futterwackening

Faraz Arif Ansari RT @WIONews: Over the years several filmmakers have tried to explore same-sex stories in cinema, and now after few days release of gay-love… 4 hours ago

