Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi violence | ‘Things happening before them’: SC rebukes police

Delhi violence | ‘Things happening before them’: SC rebukes police

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Delhi violence | ‘Things happening before them’: SC rebukes police

Delhi violence | ‘Things happening before them’: SC rebukes police

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rebuked the Delhi Police for their lack of professionalism in controlling the violence in the Northeast district of the national capital.

“The police need to take action like they do in England.

Things are happening before them,” Justice KM Joseph said while hearing a petition on clearing the road in Shaheen bagh, which has been blocked for more than two months due to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TANVIR74QAMAR

TANVIR QAMAR RT @nawabmalikncp: There is violence in the capital city since the last two days. Police has become a silent spectator. Why are these thing… 2 minutes ago

nawabmalikncp

Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक There is violence in the capital city since the last two days. Police has become a silent spectator. Why are these… https://t.co/NbBQ2TC7GM 10 minutes ago

NehemiahHRD

Nehemiah Christie Dear Sirs, Our nation losing hope on your government by seeing things happening in Delhi. We urge you to take stern… https://t.co/cjVJycrQR4 1 hour ago

hifzastic

bereal:) RT @chal_dafaa_ho: So many terrible things happening right now in Delhi 20+ Muslims died, even there's plenty of report of sexual violence,… 5 hours ago

srkcrazygirl

SRK's girl RT @IndiaToday: #DelhiViolence : Unless you see an incident happening with your eyes, neither believe such things nor send such WhatsApp me… 6 hours ago

AMARDRSINGHANI

AMAR DR SINGHANI @Talib_ansari_ @Kalyans13859545 @AmitShah The moment Delhi was subjected to violence which took communal turn, he h… https://t.co/kfvkbtN5g2 7 hours ago

sidraf_

Sidra Fatima RT @misscahn: For my mutuals who don't know: There's terrible things happening in Delhi right now. The Muslims and Hindus are clashing and… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.