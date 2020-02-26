Delhi violence | ‘Things happening before them’: SC rebukes police

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rebuked the Delhi Police for their lack of professionalism in controlling the violence in the Northeast district of the national capital.

“The police need to take action like they do in England.

Things are happening before them,” Justice KM Joseph said while hearing a petition on clearing the road in Shaheen bagh, which has been blocked for more than two months due to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.