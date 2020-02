CDC: No longer a matter of if coronavirus will spread in US communities, but when

ERIN MACPHERSON JOINS US LIVEFROM BWI━ WITH WHAT YOU CANDO TODAY AND WHERE TO AVOID.ERIN?RIGHT NOW━ THREE MORECOUNTRIES━ IRAN ITALY ANDJAPAN━ ARE EXPERIENCINGTRANSMISSION OF THECORONAVIRUS IN THEIRCOMMUNITIES.

THIS IS INADDITION TO CHINA AND SOUTHKOREA.

WITH THE CONTINUEDSPREAD━ THE CDC SAYS NOW ISTHE TIME FOR YOU TO HAVE SOMESERIOUS CONVERSATIONS WITHYOUR EMPLOYERS AND YOURCHILDREN'S SCHOOLS.

THEYRECOMMEND YOU ASK ABOUT SICKLEAVE OR AN ABSENCE FROMSCHOOL━ IF THERE IS ANOUTBREAK, IS THERE A SYSTEM INPLACE SO YOU DON'T GETPENALIZED FOR MISSING DAYS ORSO YOU CAN DO WORK FROM HOME?ESPECIALLY SINCE THE CDC ISENCOURAGING ANYONE WHO IS SICKTO STAY HOME.

IF YOU'RE NOTFEELING WELL AND STILL DECIDETO GO TO WORK JUST MAKE SUREYOU ARE TALKING WITH YOUR BOSS━ THEY MAY NEED TO SEPARATEYOU FROM OTHERS.

HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY SCHOOLS ANDBUSINESSES SHOULD BE CLEANINGFREQUENTLY TOUCHED SURFACESWAY MORE OFTEN TO PREVENT ACHANCE OF SPREADING GERMS.RIGHT NOW━ THE CDC SAYSHOSPITALS AND COMMUNITIESSHOULD ALSO BE PREPARING FORPOTENTIAL OUTBREAK.

WE DIDJUST LEARN THE FIRST SOLDIERIN THE ━S MILITARY HAS BEENINFECTED.

A SOLDIER STATIONEDIN ASIA━ CONNECTED TO ANILLNESS CLUSTER IN ASOUTHEASTERN CITY.

SO FAR━THERE HAVE BEEN 57 CONFIRMEDCASES HERE IN THE U.S. RIGHTNOW THERE IS NO CURE.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ASKEDCONGRESS FOR 2.5 BILLIONDOLLARS FOR VACCINEDEVELOPMENT━ TREATMENT ANDPROTECTION EQUIPMENT.