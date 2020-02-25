Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LL Cool J > LL Cool J advised Kobe Bryant against 'gangster rap' career

LL Cool J advised Kobe Bryant against 'gangster rap' career

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
LL Cool J advised Kobe Bryant against 'gangster rap' career

LL Cool J advised Kobe Bryant against 'gangster rap' career

LL Cool J has recalled how he once urged Kobe Bryant to scrap an album of gangster rap recordings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CHIKA Speaks on Kobe Bryant, Bieber's Sunday Service, & More | Billboard On the Block [Video]CHIKA Speaks on Kobe Bryant, Bieber's Sunday Service, & More | Billboard On the Block

CHIKA Speaks on Kobe Bryant, Bieber's Sunday Service, & More | Billboard On the Block

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 21:46Published

Vanessa Bryant Gives Tearful Tribute To Husband Kobe & Daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Gives Tearful Tribute To Husband Kobe & Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant and many others pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during their memorial service held in Staples Center.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.