Watch: Flag march conducted in Northeast Delhi, Section 144 imposed in Seelampur

Watch: Flag march conducted in Northeast Delhi, Section 144 imposed in Seelampur

Watch: Flag march conducted in Northeast Delhi, Section 144 imposed in Seelampur

Police conducted flag march in parts of violence-hit North East Delhi.

CRPF, Sashastra Seema Bal, CISF and police patrolled in Gokulpuri.

Flag march also conducted in Bhajanpura and Chandbagh area.

At least 20 people are believed to have died due to violence in North East Delhi.

More than 250 people have been injured in violence-related incidents.
