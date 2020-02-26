Global  

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the worldHere is a look at the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the world.
Greta Thunberg calls for digital strikes amid coronavirus fears

Greta Thunberg urged fellow climate campaigners to avoid mass protests and listen to local...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Italy Imposes Lockdown on 16 Million People Due as Coronavirus Cases Surge

Italy Imposes Lockdown on 16 Million People Due as Coronavirus Cases SurgeWorld Health Organization (WHO) officials told countries must limit the virus, and delay the spread...
HNGN - Published


saeedeh38

Sarah RT @HeshmatAlavi: Governor of Kashan, a small city in central #Iran -88 died of coronavirus -1,056 confirmed cases -Fortunately half have… 21 minutes ago

MeLikeWater

Bruce Lee (fan)😷👊 RT @lokinhei: Woke up this morning and read pushed notification news of confirmed Wuhan Coronavirus cases of Tom Hanks couple, NBA player,… 37 minutes ago

M_Mosley_JR

Zafmod 🦊 Great, now people around my area are buying a***ton of water, I’m guessing since Texas now has confirmed… https://t.co/UJQp8CIIJx 41 minutes ago

lokinhei

LO Kin-hei 羅健熙 Woke up this morning and read pushed notification news of confirmed Wuhan Coronavirus cases of Tom Hanks couple, NB… https://t.co/VjgwDaRK6W 50 minutes ago

hirjum_kikhopek

pirosan RT @_JSSSX_: @flyingandbiking @DrTedros WHO, the puppet of china is completely useless for the rest of the world https://t.co/YdPSTbE04G… 55 minutes ago

yzerman29

yzerman29 🇨🇦 RT @SooToday: CANADA: Trudeau promises $1B for COVID-19 research, support workers forced to isolate: So far, Canada has 94 confirmed cases… 1 hour ago

SarahSimmonsT

Sarah Simmons Turner RT @ATLINtownPaper: Gov. Brian Kemp just announced that there are now 31 confirmed and presumed positive cases of #COVID19 #coronavirus in… 1 hour ago

_JSSSX_

JSSSX @flyingandbiking @DrTedros WHO, the puppet of china is completely useless for the rest of the world… https://t.co/nBc3SHzQOO 1 hour ago


Arizona governor declares emergency as virus cases hit 9 [Video]Arizona governor declares emergency as virus cases hit 9

Doug Ducey has declared a public health emergency because of the risk of increased transmission of coronavirus.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:04Published

Some Colorado university campuses, colleges plan to move to online classes in coronavirus response [Video]Some Colorado university campuses, colleges plan to move to online classes in coronavirus response

The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday that starting next Monday, the campus will move to online classes for the rest of the semester and employees will be encouraged to work remotely..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:40Published

