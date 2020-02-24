Global  

Ice Cube- 'If God Made A Basketball Player ... It'd Be Kobe Bryant'

Ice Cube- 'If God Made A Basketball Player ... It'd Be Kobe Bryant'

Ice Cube- 'If God Made A Basketball Player ... It'd Be Kobe Bryant'

LOS ANGELES, CA – Ice Cube gave high praise to the late Kobe Bryant during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

While sharing his favorite memory of the Los Angeles Lakers great, Cube said Bryant was the perfect prototype for a basketball player.

Ice Cube: 'If God Made A Basketball Player ... It'd Be Kobe Bryant'

The Hip Hop legend shared his favorite memory of the late Lakers star on ESPN's 'First Take.'
