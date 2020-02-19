Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Edinburgh International Conference Centre > The Duke of Sussex: Just call me Harry

The Duke of Sussex: Just call me Harry

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
The Duke of Sussex: Just call me Harry

The Duke of Sussex: Just call me Harry

The Duke of Sussex asked the Edinburgh International Conference Centre delegates to "just call me Harry".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Just call me Harry, Duke of Sussex tells tourism conference host

The Duke of Sussex asked to be introduced just as Harry as he described Scotland’s tourism industry...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Prince Harry Spotted Going on a Very Un-Royal Grocery Run!

Prince Harry takes care of some very un-royal errands! The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex was all smiles...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



You Might Like


Tweets about this

theroyaleditor

Robert Jobson The Duke of Sussex today began his final round of engagements as a senior royal as he launched a new eco-friendly t… https://t.co/21NMKt0GaE 26 seconds ago

ElPacoDRB

Paco Del Real RT @thetimes: The Duke of Sussex asked to be referred to simply as “Harry” as he appeared at one of his final engagements as a senior worki… 2 minutes ago

Ruiz35595977

Ruiz RT @itvnews: "He has made it clear we are all just to call him Harry" Delegates at a conference where the Duke of Sussex is speaking are t… 7 minutes ago

DelphineDf

Delphine De Freitas RT @chrisshipitv: STORY: 'Just call him Harry' delegates are told as Duke of Sussex returns to the UK today for the first time since agreei… 8 minutes ago

itvnews

ITV News "He has made it clear we are all just to call him Harry" Delegates at a conference where the Duke of Sussex is spe… https://t.co/LkfKc7jjpU 19 minutes ago

AnnBank41695841

Ann Banks RT @chootchyface: Call me Harry The Duke of Sussex asked to be referred to simply as “Harry” as he appeared at one of his final engagement… 21 minutes ago

chootchyface

Chootchy Face Call me Harry The Duke of Sussex asked to be referred to simply as “Harry” as he appeared at one of his final enga… https://t.co/oOlOjs6M17 31 minutes ago

foreigngrown8

Princess of Wakanda 🇯🇲 RT @LBCNews: 'Just call him Harry' Watch as the Duke of Sussex is introduced to the crowd without Royal title at a summit for his sustaina… 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Duke of Sussex introduced on stage as just Harry [Video]Duke of Sussex introduced on stage as just Harry

The Duke of Sussex was introduced on stage at a Travalyst event in Edinburgh on Wednesday as just Harry, rather than Prince Harry. The Duke had asked the eco-tourism conference host Ayesha Hazarika to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:14Published

Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements [Video]Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements

The Duke of Sussex described Scotland’s tourism industry as being at the “forefront” of making the sector more sustainable. Harry was making one of his final engagements as he is set to step down..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.